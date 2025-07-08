Amarnath Yatra proceeds smoothly, over 90,000 have ‘darshan’ in five days

Srinagar, July 8 The annual Amarnath Yatra has continued peacefully over the last five days, with the number of Yatris joining the pilgrimage increasing with every passing day. Another batch of 7,541 pilgrims departed for Kashmir on Tuesday.

So far over 90,000 have performed the Yatra since it started on July 3.

Officials said another batch of 7,541 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys on Tuesday.

The first escorted convoy of 148 vehicles carrying 3,321 Yatris left at 2.55 a.m. for the Baltal base camp. The second escorted convoy of 161 vehicles carrying 4,220 Yatris left at 4.03 a.m. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

In addition to the Yatris reaching the Valley from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, several pilgrims are reporting directly at the transit camps and the two base camps for on-the-spot registration to join the Yatra, officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the affairs of the annual pilgrimage, said.

Authorities have left no stone unturned in providing a multi-tier cover to this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police. All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

Locals have extended complete cooperation to this year’s Amarnath Yatra as they have always done in the past. To send out a powerful signal that Kashmiris were deeply shocked by the Pahalgam terror attack, locals were the first to welcome the first batch of Yatris with garlands and placards as the pilgrims crossed the Navyug Tunnel to enter the Valley at Qazigund.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. Those using the shorter Baltal route trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is one of the holiest religious pilgrimages for Hindus, as legend says Lord Shiva narrated the secrets of eternal life and immortality to Mata Parvati inside this cave. Two pigeons accidentally happened to be inside the cave when the eternal secrets were being narrated by Lord Shiva. Traditionally, even to this day, a pair of mountain pigeons flies out of the cave shrine when the annual Yatra begins.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor