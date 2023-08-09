Amarnath Yatra suspended due to Jammu-Srinagar highway blockade

Srinagar, Aug 9 Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Wednesday due to landslide in Ramban district causing suspension of Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar.

Officials said the movement of Yatris from Jammu to Srinagar and also of those returning pilgrims from Srinagar to Jammu has been suspended due to landslide on the highway in Ramban district.

“The highway has been blocked by landslide at T 2 Marog in Ramban district.

"Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended till the road is restored,” officials said.

Earlier the traffic police issued an advisory, "People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs."

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

