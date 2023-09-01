Amazon employee murder: Two more arrested, one still at large

New Delhi, Sep 1 Delhi Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of Amazon senior manager by five assailants in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

With these two in police custody, the number of total arrested is four, and the fifth accused is still on the run.

The official said that based on specific inputs Sohail alias Bawarchi and Jubair a.k.a Kasawra were apprehended near Burari (Delhi) while they were trying to escape to Punjab.

With this, the police have now arrested four accused persons. Earlier, police had arrested Bilal Gani alias Mallu, a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, from near Signature Bridge at about 2:00 a.m. on Thursday while Mohd Sameer a.k.a Maya was arrested by the Special Cell and later handed over to local police for further investigation.

According to the investigators, Harpreet Gill (36), a senior manager with Amazon, was shot dead from a close range, while his relative Govind Singh (32) received bullet injuries, as a fallout of a road rage.

Govind Singh is being treated for a gunshot injury to his head and has been discharged from the Hospital. “He is recuperating in his home. His condition is stable. He has been cooperating in the investigation of this case,” said the official.

Manhunt has been initiated to nab the last remaining accused, Adnan a.k.a Don.

As per the police, the incident occurred at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday in Bhajanpura, and the PCR call was received at 11:53 p.m.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that Harpreet and Govind were going on a bike when five youths on a scooty and a bike intercepted them near Gali No. 8/4.

"The assailants opened unprovoked fire before fleeing from the spot," said a senior police officer.

Harpreet, who was recently promoted as a senior manager in Amazon and was to move to Benglauru, suffered a gunshot injury on his head and was declared brought dead at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"Govind also sustained a bullet wound and was referred to the LNJP Hospital for further treatment," said the officer.

During interrogation, Bilal revealed that he along with his four other friends -- Maya, Sohail, Junaid and Adnan -- were partying at Maya’s house in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

“At around 10:30 p.m., all five of them decided to go for a ride, with Maya carrying a pistol. The group navigated through the narrow lanes of Bhajanpura, making several stops before eventually entering Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy N. Tirkey.

This alley was so narrow that two motorcycles couldn't pass each other without one having to yield and move to the side. Coincidentally, Harpreet and Govind were coming from the opposite direction of the same alley.

“Both parties insisted that the other should stop and make way. Bilal and his associates responded aggressively, with Junaid getting off the two-wheeler to slap Govind. When Govind and Harpreet attempted to confront the youths, Maya fired shots from a close range, hitting both Harpreet and Govind,” the DCP said.

“Following the attack, the assailants fled from the scene, leaving the injured victims lying on the ground. Unfortunately, Harpreet succumbed to his injuries, while Govind is currently undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

--IANS

ssh/dpb

