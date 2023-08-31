Amazon manager's murder: With a penchant for guns, 'Maya' ran a gang with dozen members

New Delhi, Aug 31 The Special Cell Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Mohammad Sameer (18) a.k.a 'Maya', the prime accused in the killing of a senior manager with Amazon in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Tuesday night. The accused has been handed over to the Northeast district police for further investigation.

As per police sources, Maya, a suspect in four murder cases, ran a gang with a dozen members in it. His Instagram bio reads, "Naam Badnam, Adress Kabristan, Umar Jeene Ki, Shauk Marne Ka".

Photos on his Instagram account, which has over 2,000 followers, show Maya striking poses in flamboyant attires, often brandishing firearms, with different hairstyles.

A reel titled "Jail" exhibits numerous youths behind bars, while another shows Maya firing in the air.

There's even one titled "Maya Gang", showcasing around a dozen teenagers. It was not a casual group seeking attention; rather, it was a gang that created terror in Northeast Delhi, the police said.

Dubbed as the "Maya Gang" after its leader, its members included Maya and his 18-year-old accomplice.

According to the investigators, Harpreet Gill (36), a senior manager with Amazon, was shot dead from a close range, while his relative Govind Singh (32) received bullet injuries, as a fallout of a road rage.

“Bilal Gani alias Mallu, a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, was apprehended from near the Signature Bridge at about 2:00 a.m.on Thursday, while Maya was arrested by the Special Cell,” said a senior police officer.

A manhunt has been initiated to nab Sohail alias Bawarchi, Mohd Junaid alias Mama Biryani, and Adnan alias Don, all local gangsters.

As per the police, the incident occurred at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday in Bhajanpura, and the PCR call was received at 11:53 p.m.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that Harpreet and Govind were going on a bike when five youths on a scooty and a bike intercepted them near Gali No. 8/4.

"The assailants opened unprovoked fire before fleeing from the spot," said a senior police officer.

Harpreet, who was recently promoted as a senior manager in Amazon and was to move to Benglauru, suffered a gunshot injury on his head and was declared brought dead at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"Govind also sustained a bullet wound and was referred to the LNJP Hospital for further treatment," said the officer.

During interrogation, Bilal revealed that he along with his four other friends -- Maya, Sohail, Junaid and Adnan -- were partying at Maya’s house in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

“At around 10:30 p.m., all five of them decided to go for a ride, with Maya carrying a pistol. The group navigated through the narrow lanes of Bhajanpura, making several stops before eventually entering Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy N. Tirkey.

This alley was so narrow that two motorcycles couldn't pass each other without one having to yield and move to the side. Coincidentally, Harpreet and Govind were coming from the opposite direction of the same alley.

“Both parties insisted that the other should stop and make way. Bilal and his associates responded aggressively, with Junaid getting off the two-wheeler to slap Govind. When Govind and Harpreet attempted to confront the youths, Maya fired shots from a close range, hitting both Harpreet and Govind,” the DCP said.

“Following the attack, the assailants fled from the scene, leaving the injured victims lying on the ground. Unfortunately, Harpreet succumbed to his injuries, while Govind is currently undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

“The identities of the accused were ascertained by scanning the CCTV footage from the area,” he added.

