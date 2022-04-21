Ambala: City admin begins demolition of drug traffickers' properties

Following a recent drug seizure worth crores in Ambala Cantt, the Ambala police and district administration in a joint mission on Thursday have begun demolishing properties of drug traffickers in the city.

After seizing heroin worth crores of rupees from the godown of a former Congress councillor Rajesh Kumar at Deha Mandi, the police arrested Kumar along with one of his sons, while his (Rajesh's) wife and another son are absconding and are yet to be apprehended.

"The police have demolished the godown, constructed illegally by the former councillor and have deployed 400 personnel to ensure peace in the area," said Naresh Kumar, Station House Officer, Sadar Police Station.

"The warehouse has been demolished on the government's orders. The police have recovered 260-gram heroin and 1,500 capsules from the godown," said DSP Rajkumar.

The state Home Minister Anil Vij also remarked on drug-peddling by informing that action against 19 such (illegal) properties has already been taken by the administration, while 38 properties are undergoing the investigation.

According to Vij, the team deployed for catching drug peddlers has seized 29 kg 13 grams of heroin, 157 kg of charas and about 11,000 kg of ganja, this year.

He also said that a legal notice for demolition of the encroached site was already sent to Kumar a week ago.

Anil Vij has announced that in order to curb the menace of drug peddling in the state, similar action will be taken against the drug peddlers.

Rajesh Kumar was arrested in the case of Drug dealing on April 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

