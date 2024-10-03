Ambassadors’ meet in Delhi successful: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that the discussions with the ambassadors and representatives of various countries at the ‘Ambassadors’ Meet’ in New Delhi were successful.

While speaking to media persons after the Ambassadors’ Meet, the Chief Minister said that the discussions were held with the ambassadors, business commissioners, high commissioners and senior diplomats of 43 countries in the meet held in New Delhi.

He added that the representatives of countries including Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK participated in the meeting hosted by the Odisha government.

He said that the high-level delegation from Odisha held a constructive discussion with the ambassadors and other representatives on the industrial climate and investment opportunities in Odisha.

“The discussions on how to attract more foreign investment in Odisha on the basis of international cooperation have been fruitful. I hope the 2025 Make in Odisha conclave is going to be a massive gathering of industries. We expect a significant rise in investments in semiconductor, petrochemicals, IT, green energy, electronics and food processing sectors in the coming days,” the Chief Minister said.

He further asserted that the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave will lay a solid foundation for the creation of a ‘Samrudh Odisha’ by 2036 and ‘Bikashit Odisha’ by 2047.

“We certainly got a hint today that Odisha will turn into an industrial hub with the joint effort of the Union and State governments,” the Chief Minister said.

The Ambassadors’ Meet showcased Odisha's vibrant industrial ecosystem and highlighted new investment opportunities to a global audience.

The Chief Minister in his keynote address during the meeting shed light on the abundant natural resources and skilled workforce possessed by Odisha.

He invited all the attendees to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, going to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28-29 next year.

“As we prepare for the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, I extend a warm invitation to all of you to join us in this journey. We look forward to partnering with your great nations, to explore opportunities for investment, trade, and collaboration,” the Chief Minister said in his welcome address.

“I urge you to carry this message back to your countries and encourage your business communities to explore Odisha as an investment destination. Odisha is on the move, and together, we can shape a future of shared prosperity,” the Chief Minister said.

