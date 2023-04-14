Ambedkar, Lord Buddha statues a sell-out in Lucknow

Lucknow, April 14 For the first time, on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, makeshift stalls selling figurines of Ambedkar and Lord Buddha have come up in Lucknow.

Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism and had asked the marginalised sections of society to follow suit.

This is an indication of the growing popularity of the Dalit icon and Lord Buddha and also his increasing acceptance, cutting across political lines.

Dalits are buying these figurines and placing them in their homes to teach their children about Ambedkar and his philosophy.

"For me, Ambedkar is God. I have bought a small statue and will place it in my temple so that my children can learn to revere him as a deity," said Hiramoti Gautam, a painter by profession.

Vendors, who have set up shops selling Ambedkar and Buddha statues, said that this was the first time that they had come here to sell the figurines.

