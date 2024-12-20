Ambedkar row: Cong moves adjournment motion against HM Shah, demands resignation

New Delhi, Dec 20 Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks during his Constitution Day speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Tagore demanded an apology and resignation from HM Shah, alleging that his comments undermined the principles of social justice and equality championed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Tagore described Shah's remarks as "unacceptable" and reflective of "a deep-seated disdain for the principles of social justice and equality that Dr. Ambedkar fought for throughout his life."

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action and remove HM Shah from his position, arguing that the remarks had brought "disrepute to the office of the Home Minister."

"I demand that Amit Shah apologise unconditionally for his remarks and resign from his position as Union Home Minister. His continued presence in the Cabinet is an affront to the dignity of the Constitution and the people of India," Tagore wrote in his notice.

The Congress leader also called for the House to condemn Shah's comments "in the strongest possible terms."

Tagore had earlier submitted a similar Adjournment Motion notice on Thursday, stressing that the remarks were disrespectful to Dr Ambedkar and offensive to millions of Indians, particularly the Dalit community.

He described the matter as one of "urgent public importance."

He alleged that Shah's statements during his Constitution Day address insulted Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of India's Constitution, and tarnished the ideals of justice, equality, and social harmony enshrined in the document.

"These remarks not only demean Dr Ambedkar's legacy but also cause deep hurt to the Dalit community and millions of Indians who consider Dr Ambedkar as a guiding light for social justice and empowerment," Tagore stated.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc also held a protest march against the Union Minister, demanding his removal from the Cabinet. In response, the BJP MPs staged a counter-protest, accusing Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar.

Led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, they raised slogans such as "Congress party maafi maango, Ambedkar ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (Congress must apologise, India will not tolerate the insult to Ambedkar)."

