Ambedkar row: INDIA bloc stages protest march against HM Shah; slams BJP's 'diversionary tactics'

New Delhi, Dec 20 The INDIA bloc staged a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament on Friday, demanding an apology from and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr B.R. Ambedkar, which they labelled as "derogatory" and "unacceptable."

The Opposition alliance's protest also condemned the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stating it was a "diversionary tactic" by the BJP to shift focus from HM Shah's comments.

Speaking to IANS, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal stated, "The main issue is Amit Shah's apology for his unacceptable remarks on Dr Ambedkar. The BJP is trying to divert attention by filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of misuse of power.

"We also filed an FIR, but it wasn't registered. This is a sheer misuse of power. Even if they resort to lathi charges, we will not stop protesting. Insults to Dr Ambedkar will not be tolerated," he told IANS.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and told IANS, "He is the Leader of Opposition and would never engage in such actions."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed HM Shah's refusal to apologise, calling it evidence of the BJP's "true stance" on Dr Ambedkar.

"It shows the fragile ego of Amit Shah that he is not apologising. The country has now seen his stance on Ambedkar. A 12-second video encapsulates Shah's 90-minute speech, showing their (BJP's) disdain for Dr Ambedkar despite their claims of respect," she said.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Vivek Tankha termed the Union Home Minister's remarks "shocking" and called for an apology.

Commenting on the FIR against Rahul Gandhi, he said, "The claim that Rahul Gandhi hurt someone is laughable. When this matter reaches court, it will be evident how baseless it is."

Congress MP Imran Masood alleged the FIR against Gandhi was a distraction.

"This is their (BJP) diversionary tactic to shift focus from the disrespect shown to Baba Saheb. Rahul Gandhi is not someone who can be intimidated," he told IANS.

JMM MP Mahua Maji called for public release of Parliament CCTV footage to clarify the situation. "Rahul Gandhi is a senior and mature leader. This is a conspiracy aimed at diverting attention," she said.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan stressed the peaceful nature of their protest.

"Today, we will march and return to the House peacefully. The Home Minister's remarks against Dr Ambedkar are condemnable. If HM Shah respected Dr Ambedkar, he would have apologised to prevent this situation from escalating," she stated.

