Ambulance driver shot at in South Delhi, police launch manhunt

New Delhi, Jan 11 A 32-year-old CATS Ambulance driver was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in South Delhi over an old feud, police said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, the police officer said that in the wee hours of Thursday, a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a firing incident was received at Mehrauli Police Station.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that one person identified as Ikrar, who drives a CATS Ambulance, had suffered a gunshot wound.

"The police team learnt that two bike-borne persons came and fired at Ikrar and fled. Ikrar was hit in his left leg," said a senior police officer.

"Prima facie it seems that the complainant knows the accused. Efforts are being made to nab the accused persons and a manhunt has been launched," the officer added.

