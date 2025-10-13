Ambulance skids on oil spill, collides with truck on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway; two dead

Jaipur, Oct 13 Two people were killed and three others injured after a speeding ambulance collided with a truck on the Jaipur–Ajmer highway near Chhitaroli station in the Bagru area in Rajasthan, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. after the ambulance skidded on palm oil that had spilled onto the road.

Confirming that the oil spill led to loss of control, Sub-Inspector Sher Singh Meena of Bagru Police Station said, "A palm oil tanker was parked near Chhitaroli when a gravel dumper coming from behind rammed into it. The impact caused palm oil to leak and spread across the road. Shortly afterwards, an ambulance coming from Kishangarh lost control after its wheels skidded on the slippery surface and crashed into a side truck parked nearby."

Five people were inside the ambulance, including the driver, when the accident was reported.

Dinesh Kumari (55), a resident of Kishangarh, Ajmer, and Vicky alias Veeram Singh (31), son of Govind Singh, died on the spot.

The injured included ambulance driver Satish Dhamani (31), Amit Vaishnav (30), and Bithudas (60), who were first taken to the Bagru Community Health Centre (CHC) and later referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur, where they are undergoing treatment.

Locals said police personnel immediately reached the spot and helped rescue the injured before shifting them to the hospital.

Police said that Bithudas, whose health had deteriorated, was being taken to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment in the ambulance when the accident was reported. However, misfortune struck, and the deceased' wife, Dinesh Kumari, and his son Amit’s friend Vicky died in the accident.

The collision severely damaged the ambulance, and traffic on the highway was briefly affected before being restored. It was said that the ambulance was driving at a speed of over 100 kms when the accident happened.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor