AMC announces Rs 20 crore investment in Lotus Park

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 In a major stride towards urban development, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has unveiled its fiscal year 2024-25 plan. The highlight of the budget, announced by the standing committee chairman, is the proposed Lotus Park which has been allocated Rs 20 crore.

This innovative initiative aims to showcase the floral heritage of each Indian state through a lotus-shaped complex.

Advanced tablet technology will be employed to manage the environmental conditions within each petal, ensuring optimal growth and display of the flowers.

Lotus Park will also house a floral museum, offering a global perspective on botanical varieties.

This space will not only display an assortment of international flowers but also introduce visitors to the concept of floral wellness.

The project adheres to a net-zero energy framework in line with contemporary environmental standards.

The AMC's standing committee has planned the financial allocation to cover a range of project needs, including civil, electrical, and structural engineering, as well as technology integration, landscape development, public services, and parking facilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor