Amer Fort elephant ride fixed at Rs 1,500, to see 5 pc annual hike

Jaipur, Jan 10 The rates for elephant rides at the renowned Amer Palace in Rajasthan have been revised and fixed at Rs 1,500 per ride effective from Friday onwards, confirmed officials here, adding that the prices will be increased by five per cent every year.

Dr Pankaj Gharendra, Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, said the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Ravi Jain, Secretary of the Department of Art, Literature, Culture, and Archaeology. The new rate for an elephant ride has been set at Rs 1,500 per ride, effective from January 10.

Additionally, it was decided that the rates will increase by 5 per cent annually and will undergo a review every five years.

Previously, on October 1, 2024, the elephant ride rates were raised from Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,500, resulting in a decline in tourist numbers. After reassessment, the Tourism Department decided to again reduce the rates to Rs 1,500.

Following this, the High Court directed the department to revise the rates as the elephant owner development committee challenged the order of reduction in price. The current rate was finalised after discussions between departmental officials and the committee.

In November 2024, in the wake of the tourist season and events like the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit and IIFA award ceremony, the Rajasthan government slashed the elephant ride rates at historic Amer Fort in Jaipur by Rs 1,000 per ride from Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,500. The decision was adversely affecting the elephant owners and hence they went to court against the decision.

In the petition, the applicant society challenged the order of the Department of Archaeology on November 8, 2024, in which the prices of elephant rides were reduced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,500.

The applicant society said that the archaeological department cannot reduce the rate of elephant rides without hearing them. It was pleaded that the action of the state govt was against the principles of natural justice.

President of the Elephant Owner Development Committee Ballu Khan said, "After 13 years, we were given relief by increasing the rates of elephant rides from Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,500. Due to Inflation, the rates of food items given to elephants have also increased. It costs around Rs 3,000 to feed an elephant every day. The government should reconsider the decision."

Ballu Khan said, "The decision was taken after the consent of all the concerned departments and owners were satisfied but all of a sudden, the government reduced the rates." Hence the committee had taken the shelter of the court.

There are around 75 elephants at Amer Fort and this is a major tourist attraction with a Haathi Gaon also there. The Amer Palace is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Monument.

