Amer Palace, Hawa Mahal decked up ahead of Modi-Macron roadshow in Jaipur

Jaipur, January 24 The historical monuments of Jaipur, including Amer Palace and Hawa Mahal, are being decorated with special hues in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron to Rajasthan on Thursday.

Modi and Macron will reportedly reach Jaipur at 2 p.m. on Thursday and hold a roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate to Hawa Mahal.

The main road from the airport to Amer Palace has been illuminated with special lights. Cleaning and painting of shops in the main market from Sanganeri Gate to Subhash Chowk is also going on.

Special colours and paintings are being put on the walls in front of the Hawa Mahal. Elephants will also be decorated and kept ready at the Amer Palace and City Palace.

Meanwhile, due to Modi-Macron's visit on Thursday, the Amer Mahal and City Palace will be closed for tourists.

The traffic in more than half of Jaipur will also be affected on Thursday, as routes will be diverted due to VVIP movement from the airport to Amer Palace.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has shared a video of the preparations being made in view of the visit of Modi and Macron.

Writing 'Padharo Mhare Des' as the tagline, Sharma said, “Took stock of the preparations and route arrangements for the grand welcome of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and French President Shri Emmanuel Macron on their arrival in Veer Dhara Rajasthan.”

