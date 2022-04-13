American Hip-Hop group to perform in India

New Delhi, April 13 The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will host the American Hip Hop group 'The INV!S!BLES' for live shows in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, and Chennai from April 19 to May 4.

The group's tour is organised in association with American Voices and Teamwork Arts. Tour events include performances and workshops by internationally acclaimed artists to inspire the creativity of up-and-coming talent and promote cultural harmony, diversity, and inclusiveness.

"This cultural extravaganza will strengthen our people-to-people ties and our bilateral relationship while providing opportunities to share values of freedom of speech and expression using hip hop. This art form has traditionally been used to celebrate diverse cultures and encourages innovation and experimentation. We look forward to understanding cultures better together through music and artistic expression," says Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy Gloria

Berbena.

The hip hop group features Carl 'DJ Invisible' Hollier, lyricist Miz Korona, producer and beatboxer Richie 'Robot' Steighner, emcee and rapper Khary Kimani Turner, and professional dancer and choreographer Hans Pierre. The INV!S!BLES will commence their India tour with events in Chandigarh on April 19 and 20. All workshops and performances

are free and open to audiences over 16 years. Appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be implemented at all program venues.

