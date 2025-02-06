Amethi Accident: Three Children Killed in Uttar Pradesh After Being Hit by Overspeeding Hydra Vehicle (VIDEO)

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (Feb. 6, 2025): Three children were killed and one injured after being hit by an overspeeding Hydra vehicle in Tota Nagar village. The injured child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The police have seized the bodies and started an investigation into the incident. The tragic event has caused widespread grief in the family and the village.