Amethi Horror: Woman's Mutilated Body Found on Railway Track; Family Alleges Rape and Murder By Former Tenant

A 24-year-old woman's mutilated body was discovered on a railway track in a village within the Amethi district, police reported on Sunday. The victim's father has alleged that his daughter was murdered by a man who previously resided above the medical shop where she worked and had subjected her to repeated sexual assaults over the past year. Police stated that the woman's body was found near Loharta village, which falls under the Kotwali police station area, on Saturday night. The deceased was a resident of a village within the Sangrampur police station jurisdiction.

In his formal complaint, the woman's father detailed that his daughter was employed at a medical store located in the Tikarmafi market. He accused a man, who had been a tenant on the floor above the store, of sexually assaulting his daughter on multiple occasions throughout the last year. "When we became aware of these assaults, the man vacated the rented room above the shop and moved to a rented house in Amethi town," the father stated in his complaint. The complainant further alleged that the accused contacted his daughter on Saturday afternoon, and subsequently, her body was found on the railway track later that night.

Ravi Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer of the Kotwali police station, confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. He also stated that a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the woman's death is currently underway. The police are likely to focus on the individual named by the father and investigate the timeline of events leading up to the discovery of the body.