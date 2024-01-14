Amid allegations of Jaichand and Vibhishan's presence within party, 'divided' BJP eyes 25-seat victory in Lok Sabha

Jaipur, Jan 14 The successive meetings of Rajasthan BJP for Lok Sabha elections on Friday and Saturday has exposed the deepening rift within the saffron party.

As the party leaders keep discussing strategies to win all 25 seats in Lok Sabha, the absence of senior leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje in significant meetings has raised many eyebrows.

Party leaders confirmed to IANS that there is a serious issue of protocol among party leaders. The first timer MLAs have been made the CM and ministers in large numbers. Eventually, the senior party leaders are shying away from attending meetings with them.

They consider it in low esteem to attend meetings being called by their so-called juniors, party leaders told IANS.

The issue of factionalism, in fact, was brought forth soon after assembly polls when former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore brought in the reference of ‘Jaichand’ as the reason for his defeat.

Rathore raised the issue of factionalism soon after the elections when he lost from Taranagar seat. He openly brought in the reference of ‘Jaichand’ for the reason of his defeat.

“This time there has been defeat in the elections. The public's decision is acceptable, but many Jaichands also played their role,” Rajendra Rathore said after his defeat.

He further said: “For some reason there might have been a lack in our efforts, but oh Jaichands, or Vibhishanas help us so much. Whatever you have done till now, leave it there. Don't try to come near this sacred party and people of ours.”

Now who were "Jaichands" in the party is being probed, said sources adding that the files have already reached Delhi.

“There has been a major dent on 50 seats directly, and on around 100 seats, indirectly by alleged party workers and hence, the senior party members are making a probe into these reported allegations," said party workers.

However, despite all these factions, the party seems strong and confident of winning all 25 seats.

In the meeting held in a hotel in Jaipur, preparations for the Lok Sabha elections were discussed.

BJP state vice president Mukesh Dadhich said that a resolution was made to win all the 25 seats in the state on the basis of the public welfare schemes of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state president CP Joshi said: “To win all the 25 seats in the state, we will have to take a pledge to win the booth. When we talk about booths, understand that it is important to cultivate these four classes: poor, women, farmers and youth. We will have to stay ahead for the all-round development of all these sections.”

While addressing the Lok Sabha action plan meeting, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that it is very important to create a strong team of workers in every weak booth and division, expand the migration and take the ideology to every home.

BJP state in-charge and national general secretary Arun Singh said that we always have to work in the spirit of nation first. For this we will have to take five pledges which include the goal of a developed India, freedom from every trace of slavery, pride in our heritage, united India and fulfillment of civic duties.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal said that PM Modi's aim is to provide the benefits of government schemes to every needy and poor. We all have to work unitedly on the vision of Developed India 2047.

As leaders gathered here in Jaipur, party sources said that top leadership can further spring surprise by fielding fresh faces on different seats.

“Many changes will be seen in Lok Sabha polls. Stay prepared for fresh faces on many seats. This is BJP which loves experimentation and innovations," said party leaders.

However, when asked about factionalism, they said: “Top leadership knows how to handle it. We handled it in Assembly polls and will handle it in Lok Sabha too.”

