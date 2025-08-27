Amid backlash, Jitu Patwari firm on his 'alcohol consumption' remark; BJP escalates attack

Bhopal, Aug 27 As the ruling BJP launched a scathing attack on Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari for his alleged 'anti-women' remarks, the former state Cabinet minister defended himself, claiming that his statement was presented in the wrong way.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers during his visit to Datia, Patwari on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was deliberately attempting to suppress the opposition's voice, but he will continue to expose the government, no matter what consequences he faces.

The Congress leader maintained that he had made a statement about an increase in consumption of alcohol in the state based on the Centre's reports.

He also reiterated that a strong nexus of illegal drug business has developed under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that the BJP targeted him because he had raised OBC reservation issues during a press conference.

"Being a responsible opposition, the Congress will continue to raise public issues, no matter what the BJP does against me," Patwari said.

He further asked if speaking on women's issues is crime?

"I understand what parents feel when their sons and daughters become drug-addicted and alcoholics. If MP's youths are becoming alcoholics, then ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are responsible for it," he added.

Amid a combined attack from the BJP, including its women's wing, for his remarks "MP's women consume alcohol more than anyehere else", Patwari also got support from some of the Congress leaders.

Former Minister and Raghogarh MLA Jaivardhan Singh extended his support to Patwari, saying that his statement was presented in the wrong manner.

He said that the PCC chief has expressed his concern about the increasing consumption of alcohol in the state.

"It's simple—people are misinterpreting his statement. Our state president, Jitu Patwari, expressed concern as a brother... if any MLA or leader raises concern about alcohol consumption, what’s wrong with that?" Jaivardhan, who is the son of ex-CM and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh told IANS on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the BJP, especially the women's wing of the state unit, continued to attack Patwari for his remarks.

Women workers of the BJP on Wednesday staged a protest in several parts of the state and also burnt Patwari's effigies.

