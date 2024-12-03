Amid ban on entry of outsiders, Rahul Gandhi to visit Sambhal tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 3 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Sambhal on Tuesday along with other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh to assess the situation following recent violence that claimed four lives there.

Speaking to IANS, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Police for planning to obstruct Rahul Gandhi’s visit. “It is his constitutional right to go to Sambhal. If the police stop him, it raises questions about what they are trying to hide. Why are political figures being prevented from visiting affected areas? Five youths have been murdered, and several policemen were injured. Does Rahul Gandhi not have the right to appeal for peace?” Shrinate questioned.

She further accused the UP Police of a recurring pattern of restricting leaders, citing incidents in Hathras, Unnao, and Lakhimpur. “Who instigated the riots in Sambhal? What is the role of the police? These are questions that need answers,” Shrinate told IANS.

Violence in Sambhal erupted amid protests after the officials started the second court-monitored survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi on November 24, leaving four persons dead and many injured. The locals have alleged that the four youths died from police bullets, whereas the police have denied the claims. The police have arrested several persons over involvement in the violence.

Authorities have since imposed restrictions and a heavy police presence to restore order. However, the situation in Sambhal is now normal with shops and other business establishments open and Internet services restored. However, the administration has banned the entry of outsiders in Sambhal till December 10.

Shrinate also commented on the India-China border situation, pointing to remarks by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. “The government has finally admitted what Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been saying along -- that China has encroached on our land. When will the status quo ante of 2020 be restored? Without this, all talks are meaningless. Our soldiers and borders are bearing the brunt of the government’s lies,” she said.

Earlier, S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India-China ties that had been "abnormal since 2020" are now moving in the direction of "some improvement" following several high-level engagements, including the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on October 23.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding 'recent developments in India's relations with China', the EAM provided an extensive update on recent developments in India-China relations, particularly the border areas, highlighting the diplomatic and military measures taken to restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "Our ties have been abnormal since 2020 when peace and tranquillity in the border areas were disturbed. Recent developments reflecting our continuous diplomatic engagement have set our ties in the direction of some improvement," he said.

He reiterated that normalcy in India-China relations depends on mutual sensitivity, respect, and interests.

