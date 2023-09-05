Amid Bhagavad Gita hymns, Haryana showcases growth to G20 delegates

Chandigarh, Sep 5 Amid chanting of sacred hymns from the Bhagavad Gita, the ongoing Sherpa meeting of the G20 summit with the presence of 176 foreign delegates at the ITC Grand Hotel in Tauru in Nuh district offers a glimpse of how Haryana, on its path to progress, is becoming the driving force behind the country's economic development.

Nestled in the ancient Aravalli range -- just a short drive from the national capital-- the venue for the fourth Sherpa meeting, which will conclude on September 7, showcases the culinary legacy from the kitchens of the majestic Awadhi Nawabs.

State functionaries told IANS that the delegates have been captivated by the state's progress, culture, and civilization at an exhibition organised by the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department.

The delegates expressed contentment while gaining insights into the state's progress. They also had the opportunity to listen to excerpts from the Bhagavad Gita, which impart the message of righteous action, through LED displays set up at a stall.

This exhibit also showcases how the state is excelling in various fields, adhering to the fundamental principle of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’.

Slogans like “Haryana leads in per capita income in the country”, “Haryana provides the most sports facilities”, “Haryana manufactures 50 per cent of vehicles”, “Educated Gram Panchayats” and “Lal Dora-free Haryana” narrate

the state’s progress.

As per Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, Department Director-General Amit Kumar Agrawal, the department has been distributing informational folders among the delegates, allowing them to explore the

state's development story at their convenience.

The service robot also plays a pivotal role in conveying the development story at the stall set up by the department.

The service robot is distributing folders to visiting guests and can be controlled via a mobile phone. It roams within a 50-m radius, making it a unique attraction while providing essential services to attendees in the exhibition area’s interior.

According to officials, there will be cultural events and dinner for guests on September 5 and 6, another occasion to showcase the culture and traditions of the sacred land associated with Lord Krishna.

--IANS

