Amid BJP infighting in Karnataka, Vijayendra’s camp plans show of strength on Feb 12

Bengaluru, Feb 5 The Karnataka BJP unit remains embroiled in infighting, with a rebel faction opposing the leadership of B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The dissenters are camping in New Delhi, actively lobbying for his removal. On the other hand, Vijayendra’s supporters have announced a massive convention to display their strength.

Several BJP MLAs and former ministers, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, G.M. Siddeshwara, Kumar Bangarappa, Arvind Limbavali, Anna Saheb Jolle, Srimanth Patil, and B.P. Harish, have openly opposed Vijayendra’s leadership.

Speaking in New Delhi, former Union Minister of State Siddeshwara hinted at an imminent leadership change. “The national leaders will give us good news soon,” he stated.

The rebel faction has also met former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and is consulting senior leaders, particularly from the influential Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities.

Sources indicate that a meeting of Lingayat leaders will take place at the official residence of Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, in New Delhi soon. Previously neutral, Somanna is now backing the rebels. His rift with Yediyurappa deepened after the former CM allegedly ensured his defeat against Siddaramaiah in the last assembly elections.

The rebels aim to convey to the BJP high command that Vijayendra is not the undisputed leader of the Lingayat community and that alternative leaders should be considered. They have also proposed former minister B. Sriramulu, a prominent leader from the oppressed classes, as a potential alternative for the state BJP president’s post.

In response, Vijayendra’s camp convened a meeting in Bengaluru at the residence of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu to strategize against the rebellion. Former minister M.P. Renukacharya announced plans for a grand convention on February 12 to rally support for Vijayendra.

Following the event, party leaders will visit New Delhi to urge the BJP high command to retain him as state president.

Taking a swipe at rebel leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Renukacharya accused him of betraying Yediyurappa, who had once given him political opportunities. “You speak of corruption, but you were once a tipper driver and conductor. How did you come to own a sugar factory worth hundreds of crores?” he questioned.

He further alleged that Yatnal is working at the behest of Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, to weaken the BJP. He claimed that Yatnal, despite hailing from Babaleshwara, contested from Vijayapura in collusion with Minister Patil.

