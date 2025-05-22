Amid border tensions, Jamnagar in Gujarat installs 100 sirens for civil alerts

Jamnagar, May 22 Following the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, security measures have been intensified in Jamnagar -- a strategically significant district in Gujarat that shares proximity to the International Border and hosts all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

As part of a district-wide alert system, the Jamnagar administration has begun installing 100 sirens across coastal villages to ensure swift communication with residents in case of emergencies. “We are installing sirens in about 100 coastal villages to enhance public awareness and preparedness,” said Jamnagar District Collector Ketan Thakkar. “So far, 55 sirens have been installed based on priority areas near the sea. The remaining units will be deployed after surveying the rest of the villages.”

In Jamnagar city, earlier reports had flagged that sirens were not audible in certain areas during a recent blackout following Operation Sindoor. Acting swiftly, the administration has now fitted new sirens in 11 urban locations, tailored to the city’s geography. Officials have confirmed that all sirens are currently functional. The district administration says it is fully prepared to use this system to issue timely warnings and information to the public if the situation escalates.

Meanwhile, in a third such incident in the Padra region, police have arrested a man for allegedly posting anti-national content online. The arrest underscores growing concerns over the misuse of social media platforms to spread inflammatory and seditious material.

The accused, identified as Sameer Hussain Ghanchi, a resident of Sokhdakhurd village, was reportedly sharing provocative and obscene posts that insulted the Indian national flag and posed a threat to the country’s unity and integrity. Acting on a tip-off, the Padra police launched an investigation and swiftly detained the accused at his residence.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for insulting the national flag and engaging in anti-national activities. “We will not tolerate any act that endangers the sovereignty, unity, or integrity of the nation,” a senior Padra police official said. “Strict legal action will be taken against such elements.”

Authorities have also urged the public to report any suspicious or anti-national activity to the police and assist in preserving peace and order.

