Amid buzz of change in party, Nitish says executive committee meet a 'normal' event

Patna, Dec 28 Ahead of the national executive committee meeting of JD(U) in Delhi on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it was a routine meeting which takes place every year.

“This is a normal meeting which takes place every year. Nothing new in it. We are going to Delhi to attend the meeting,” Kumar said to mediapersons here.

When asked about whether he is going to take over the national presidency of the party, Nitish Kumar did not react.

There, however, is a buzz that Kumar may remove Lalan Singh from the post and take the charge in his own hands.

A poster in Patna regarding the national executive committee meeting of JD(U) did not have the photo of Lalan Singh.

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, who was also standing alongside Nitish Kumar dismissed the allegation of the opposition.

“Whenever we do good work, they create confusion and try to suppress the news. When we did the caste-based survey, they tried to suppress it. When we enhanced the quota of reservation, they did the same. We have given contractual teachers a status of state employees to 4.5 lakh teachers, they suppressed the news. They have only one job which is to create confusion in the state, but it would not change anything. Truth always stands tall. If they do not accept our good works, it is their problem. We have nothing to do with it,” Yadav said.

"JD(U) has its own national executive committee meeting which they are doing in New Delhi. We also did the same in TalKatora stadium in New Delhi. Every time we do anything, they create confusion,” Yadav said.

