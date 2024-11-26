Amid chants of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, AAP takes out thanksgiving procession in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 26 Amid chants of “Inquilab Zindabad”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday took out a ‘Shukrana Yatra (thanksgiving procession)’ from Patiala to Amritsar as a gesture of gratitude for the trust shown by the people of Punjab in the party’s recent bye-election victories.

The procession symbolised the AAP’s appreciation for the continued support and faith of the people in its vision for the state of Punjab.

The ‘Shukrana Yatra’ was led by AAP Punjab President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and was joined by prominent party leaders, including AAP Working President Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Singh Bains, and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, several AAP MLAs, chairpersons, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters from across the state.

On this significant day, the ‘Shukrana Yatra’ also coincided with the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora expressed gratitude to the people, stating, “The AAP has grown from strength to strength, driven by the dedication and hard work of its leaders, volunteers, and workers. This journey, led by Arvind Kejriwal and supported by every AAP worker, has been one of integrity, transparency, and commitment to the people.”

Arora extended congratulations to all AAP leaders and volunteers for their relentless efforts in bringing about change and empowering the common man.

“Their dedication to the party's principles and their tireless work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation have been pivotal in making AAP the people's party. Together, AAP will continue to make strides toward a brighter future for all,” he added.

The procession began at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala at 9 A.M. and passed through several key towns and cities, including Gobindgarh, Samrala, Doraha, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Kartarpur and Rayia.

The procession made its way towards Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Sri Durgiana Mandir, and concluded at the sacred Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Asthan and Ram Tirath Mandir in Amritsar.

Throughout the journey, Arora and other leaders were welcomed with flowers, chants of “Inquilab Zindabad”, and support from party workers and locals.

“Today marks not only a day of celebration but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to the people of Punjab. The Shukrana Yatra is a reflection of the people’s trust in the Aam Aadmi Party and our leadership. With every step, we are reminded of the responsibility entrusted to us. This yatra is a promise to the people of Punjab that we will continue working tirelessly to improve their lives,” Arora added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor