Amid Cong 'crisis', K'taka HM Parameshwara hopeful of 'promotion' this year

Bengaluru, Jan 1 Amid the "leadership tussle" between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, state Home Minister and senior Dalit leader in the state, G. Parameshwara, on Thursday said that he is hopeful of a "promotion" this year, adding that it would depend on the decision of the Congress high command.

The statement has assumed significance as Parameshwara has been projected as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate in the event of a leadership change by the Siddaramaiah camp.

When asked about a possible promotion in his political career, Parameshwara told reporters that it could come in 2026 if the high command so decides. "I have lived all these days optimistically, and this need not be a new phenomenon," he said.

"Don't you have ambitions in your (media) life? There should be ambition in a human being; otherwise, we wouldn't be human. I have ambitions like everyone else. When I joined politics, I aspired to become an MLA, then a minister. At every stage, I wanted to move on to the next level. All this is left to the discretion of the high command," he stated.

When asked whether the situation within the party was conducive for him, Parameshwara said, "You (the media) are making observations in this regard. Every day, you observe and analyse through the camera lens as to whether the situation is conducive."

Referring to a video showing prisoners allegedly enjoying special privileges at Kalaburagi prison, he said, "I have asked the new Director General of Prisons, Alok Kumar, to visit the prison. He is visiting the Kalaburagi prison on Friday. He will also personally visit prisons in Belagavi and Kalaburagi."

On the recent rise in theft cases, Parameshwara said, "We have noticed an increase in the number of thefts in the recent past. There is suspicion that organised teams involved in thefts may have entered the state from outside. We are following up on this and will initiate action if such teams are found."

Speaking about promotions of IPS officers, he said, "For the first time in our department, promotions have been given to IGPs and DIGs on such a large scale. We have promoted around 30 IPS officers and assigned responsibilities to them. They are well-trained officers, and we expect them to render good service to the state."

"I had breakfast with officers, and we did not discuss anything official. For the first time, the Centre has granted Rs 350 crore for the modernisation of the Police Department. I would like to convey my gratitude to the Union government. From our side, continuous efforts were made, and ADGP S. Murugan visited Delhi more than 10 times, which yielded results," he said.

He added that the department would benefit significantly from the modernisation initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor