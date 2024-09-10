Amid escalating violence, two more CRPF battalions to rush to Manipur

Imphal, Sep 10 Amid escalating violence and students’ protests in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide two battalions of CRPF (around 2,000 personnel) to deal with the prevailing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, officials said on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said that the two battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will come to Manipur from Telangana and Jharkhand and will deployed in the tribal-dominated areas of the state, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

According to the police, Manipur already has over 60,000 personnel from the Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including CRPF and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Sources said that two Assam Rifles battalions were withdrawn from Manipur for operational duties in Jammu and Kashmir and some other parts of the northeast. On Monday, thousands of tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community came out on the streets in Kangpokpi district protesting the reported removal of the two Assam Rifles battalions from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur.

A Manipur police officer told the media on Tuesday that the investigation into the bombings using drones would be handed over to the central investigating agencies, adding that the police are collecting various pieces of evidence in connection with the case.

“We have already recovered the bomb fragments which have been sent to the forensic lab for testing to find out the chemicals used in them,” he said.

The Manipur Police also appealed to the students to protest peacefully and democratically, warning them about the false information being spread on social media.

“Some vested interest groups are instigating violence on social media. We are closely monitoring the social media posts and action would be taken as per law. False, concocted and pre-planned messages and fake videos posted on social media creates panic and confusion, leading to deteriorating law and order situation,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Operations), I.K. Muivah, has strongly denied a retired security official’s reported comments that “there is no Manipur Police but only Meitei Police or Kuki Police".

Briefing the media, Muivah said, “It was an immature statement by the retired security official. Manipur Police comprises people from different communities, including Nagas, Meiteis, Manipuri Muslims, and non-Manipuris. There are also Christians, Muslims, and Hindus in the force."

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet services in five districts and closed educational institutions till September 12 in view of the students’ protests triggered by escalating violence in different districts of the state.

Defying the curfew, over a thousand students staged protests in Imphal for the second day on Tuesday even as security forces lobbed teargas shells and fired in the air to disperse them.

A Manipur Police statement said that in the follow-up action during the students’ protests, several people including police personnel sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

A Raj Bhavan statement said that representatives of students met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday evening and submitted a memorandum.

The student leaders urged the Governor for taking up appropriate steps for fulfilling their demands, which included restoring peace and normalcy, curbing militant activities, and protecting the territorial integrity of Manipur.

“While giving a patient hearing to the students, the Governor said they are the future of our nation. He assured them of taking steps in the best interest of the students and the people of Manipur,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the authorities reimposed curfew in three districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal -- apprehending fresh trouble in the capital city and its adjoining areas.

Recently, Manipur BJP legislator Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the presence of around 60,000 central forces personnel in Manipur is not yielding peace, thus it’s better to remove such forces who are mostly present as “mute spectators”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor