Amid family rift, PMK founder Ramadoss admitted to hospital

Chennai, Oct 6 After PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss was admitted to a hospital here, the authorities said that his condition was stable and an angiogram will be performed on Monday.

He was admitted on Sunday for a detailed cardiac evaluation, and the 85-year-old veteran underwent preliminary heart tests. Hospital sources said Dr Ramadoss was admitted for observation after routine evaluations suggested further investigation.

“He is stable and under close medical supervision,” a source familiar with the developments said, adding that doctors are exercising caution given his age and busy political engagements.

The development comes amid a growing and unmistakable rift between Dr Ramadoss and his son, party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

Once seen as a unified leadership, the two now appear to be working on separate tracks. Dr Ramadoss, long regarded as the party’s ideological force, has in recent weeks asserted his authority by directly engaging with senior cadres and district leaders, bypassing the formal structures overseen by his son.

A key move that signalled this internal tension was Dr Ramadoss’ decision to appoint Tamil Kumar -- son of PMK former legislative party leader and long-time confidant G.K. Mani -- as the president of the party’s youth wing. The post has traditionally been a stronghold of Dr Anbumani, who built his political career leading the youth front before taking over the party presidency.

Political observers interpret this appointment as a clear message from the founder that he intends to retain influence over the next generation of the party.

Meanwhile, Dr Anbumani is pushing to modernise PMK’s image, appealing to urban and young voters with policy-driven campaigns, and strengthening his own support base ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

His efforts and Dr Ramadoss’ recent independent initiatives have created parallel power centres within the party, with the once formidable father-son alliance rarely seen together at public events in recent months.

Late Sunday night, the PMK issued a brief statement urging cadres not to panic about the founder’s health, emphasising that Dr Ramadoss remains stable and under expert medical care.

Whether the medical development prompts reconciliation or deepens the internal power struggle remains uncertain. But political circles are closely watching both the health updates and the PMK’s next moves, as the party’s strategy could influence Tamil Nadu’s evolving electoral landscape.

