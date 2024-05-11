Amid fuel shortage, NFR operates 2 freight trains carrying petrol, diesel in NE states

Agartala, May 11 Amid the disruption of train services in a few northeastern states for the past 17 days due to landslides in the hill section of Assam leading to a shortage of transport fuel and essential items, two freight trains, carrying petrol and diesel, reached Tripura and Silchar (Assam) from Guwahati to provide relief to the people.

Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Chief PRO Sabyasachi De said the two freight trains, each consisting of 50 wagons carrying petrol and diesel, crossed the risky Jatinga Lumpur-New Harangajao section in Assam’s Dima Hasao district safely at noon on Saturday.

Railways and state government officials said the arrival of the freight train in Tripura and southern Assam would lessen the shortage of transport fuel in southern Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram.

According to the NFR officials, passenger and goods train services have been affected in the region since April 25 owing to heavy landslides causing damage to railway tracks in the Jatinga Lumpur-New Harangajao section under Lumding division after heavy rains lashed the mountainous Dima Hasao district, a connecting route to southern Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram.

Hundreds of workers and technicians, led by railway engineers, are working round-the-clock to restore the train services in the mountainous areas.

Considering the weak railway tracks and soil in the region, the NFR is now operating a limited number of trains in the daytime on the hilly route, besides regulating long-distance and express trains.

According to the officials, the stocks of fuel -- petrol and diesel – and other essential goods in southern Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and parts of Manipur are not adequate due to the restrictions on the movement of goods trains.

