Amid heatwave, 50 students faint in schools in Bihar

Patna, May 29 At least 50 school students fainted in various schools in three districts of Bihar -- Sheikhpura, Begusarai and Motihari (East Champaran) on Wednesday -- due to heatwave.

In Sheikhpura, 24 students fainted on the premises of a government school in Mankol village. The teaching and non-teaching staff rushed them to the Sadar Hospital. Enraged over it, villagers blocked the main road.

Savita Devi, parent of a student and a native of Mankol village, said, "The teachers informed that students have fainted in school. When we reached the school, we saw many children in an unconscious state. A few children were crying loudly. We arranged vehicles and rushed the students to the Sadar hospital."

In Begusarai, 20 students fainted and were admitted to Sadar Hospital. Similarly in a school in Motihari, many students fainted.

The angry parents protested against the Education Department, saying despite the searing heat, summer vacations are not being announced.

Rajnikant and Satyendra Kumar, who provided treatment to the students at the hospital, said the children were dehydrated.

"The classroom neither had proper seating arrangement, nor fresh air. Due to dehydration, the children started fainting one after the other. Everyone has been given ORS and necessary medicines. They are out of danger," said Kumar.

