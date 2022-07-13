Amid heavy rainfall, Telangana govt announces holiday for all educational institutions till July 16

Amidst the continuous rain, the Telangana government on Wednesday extended the holidays for all educational institutions. Earlier the government had announced the holidays from July 11 to July 13, which have now been extended to July 16. The move comes in view of the incessant rains that are lashing across the state. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Wednesday also announced that the TS EAMCET exam for the Agriculture stream has been postponed due to heavy rains in the state.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on July 14 and 15. As of now no dates for the exams have been announced, but fresh dates would likely be announced soon. Heavy overnight rain threw life out of gear across Telangana Monday as ponds, lakes, streams, rivers, and reservoirs overflowed causing flooding in downstream areas. The sub-collector of Bhadrachalam issued a flood alert for the Godavari in the morning as the water level in the river reached 48 feet at 6:10 am.

