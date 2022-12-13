Amid heavy rains, TN govt declares holiday for schools

Chennai, Dec 13 In view of heavy to very heavy rains pounding some districts, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Tuesday as a holiday in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kallakurichi schools.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecast more rains in the state till December 15. It has predicted a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rains in most places of the state with heavy rains at isolated places is likely over the state till Thursday.

Notably, several districts are continuing to receive isolated and heavy rains even after the Cyclone Mandous has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather with a wind velocity of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea on Tuesday over Tamil Nadu.

