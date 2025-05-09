Amid India-Pakistan tension, security measures enhanced at Bengal Assembly premises

Kolkata, May 9 Security measures have been enhanced at the West Bengal Assembly premises in central Kolkata amid the heightened tension between India and Pakistan, and the leave of all the staff has been cancelled for an indefinite period amid the current situation.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay told media persons on Friday that although it is unlikely that the impact of the heightened tension between India and Pakistan will reach as far as West Bengal, all precautions are being undertaken within the Assembly premises for any eventuality.

He also announced that the existing security arrangements within and around the Assembly premises are being reviewed, and any lapses identified in the process will be addressed immediately.

"I do not think that there is much reason to panic. So my request to everyone is that no one should panic unnecessarily. It is unlikely the impact of the retaliations from the Indian side will reach as far as West Bengal, but we want to ensure that there are no lapses in the security arrangement. So all necessary preparations are being taken," the Speaker said.

On Thursday, the West Bengal government announced the cancellation of all leaves for all state government employees, except those on medical grounds, and a similar announcement was made by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for their officials and staff.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday also directed the police to be specially alert to prevent people from other states from entering West Bengal with arms and ammunition. She also directed the members of the task force constituted by the state government to keep prices of essential commodities in the retail markets under control, and to monitor the market to prevent attempts by a section of traders to artificially jack up prices of food items by resorting to hoarding.

