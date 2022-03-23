Amid march for 'Ahir Regiment', Gurugram opens Kherki Daula toll plaza

Gurugram, March 23 Amid the march from Gurugram's Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in support of the demand for the creation of an 'Ahir Regiment' in the Indian Army, the toll plaza was opened (for free) for commuters on Wednesday.

Manoj Yadav, a protester said the state government opened the toll plaza for a day in view of the protest to support the demand for the creation of an 'Ahir Regiment' in the Indian Army. "We do not want any congestion on the expressway and we have also told our protesters not to create any ruckus for the common people."

Former Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, who also joined the protest said, he also extended his support to the protest and will do so in the future also.

Several protesters accumulated near the Kherki Daula plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Amid the protest, traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48 was slow between the Hero Honda Chowk towards the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

However, several traffic personnel were deployed from the Kherki Daula toll plaza to the Delhi-Gurugram border.

The Gurugram traffic police also issued an advisory for the commuters to avoid any inconvenience on the national highway.

According to the statement, commuters from Jaipur will be directed to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before the Kherki Daula toll (Givo Cut) and they can reach their destination via the Sohna road.

The vehicular traffic from Delhi was advised to take alternate routes via the Golf Course Road and Sohna road.

Traffic movement would be diverted at Hero Honda chowk towards Subhash chowk and Pataudi road, the traffic police statement said earlier.

"All heavy/goods vehicles, the road section will be closed for a full day. From Jaipur - all heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) from Panchgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad. Also, from Delhi, all heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take the Sohna road and KMP," the statement informed.

The Ahir community has been demanding the naming of an Army regiment after them. Since February 4, members of the community have been holding an indefinite protest in Haryana's Gurugram near the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor