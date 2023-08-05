Amid oil exploration row & virtual warning from NNPG, Naga CM meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 5 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed what is given out as governance issues."We apprised him on the plans and initiatives for the development of Nagaland. Grateful to him forhis continued support and visionary leadership," Rio tweeted. The Chief Minister heads regional Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and is a trusted BJP ally for last two decades now.

The NDPP-led regime has BJP ministers in the cabinet as well. Temjen Imna Along is also the Minister for Tourism and Higher Education.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes on the backdrop of snail progress or even zero progress at the Naga peace talks since 2019. The NNPG, an influential conglomeration of seven militant groups, was keen for early completion of dialogue and signing of a peace pact.

But largely owing to NSCN-IM's stance over a separate Naga flag and Constitution, the talks are at standstill notwithstanding much pressure built up for the same from Naga civil society including the Gaon Burrah (Village Elders') Federation and the Nagaland Tribes Council.

Now, the NNPG led by mercurial N Kitovi Zhimomi is on aggressive mood and some of its anguish is falling on the Rio regime -- which has been more than once accused of not doing enough to pursue the NSCN-IM to see reason and sign the peace pact.

In a strongly worded statement earlier this week the NNPG statedthat Rio has "opted to hang onto the Chief Minister chair, foregoing greater responsibility"."Today, rather than facilitating early honourable and acceptable agreement based on the negotiated terms,the state government has once again formed a committee to look into the feasibility of oil explorationwith the state's constitutional head, the Governor, as a member."

This, the NNPG claims is "against the spirit" of Indo-Naga political negotiations and agreed terms.

Such a move from the state government is also against the "spirit of Article 371 (A)", the NNPG says.

"All man-made resources in Nagaland have been short-circuited and diverted into their own pockets.Nagaland is a state with the biggest begging bowl. It is morally and ethically wrong to sell untapped wealth of the people for further self-aggrandisement which is why it is unacceptable," said the NNPG statement published widely in local newspapers.

The conglomeration further alleged that "a group of vultures are now hovering over the undergroundwealth of Naga people. Visionless profiteers and wanton politicians cannot repair Nagaland".

It has urged all Naga tribes to "oppose tooth and nail all attempts to conduct oil exploration in Nagaland".The NNPG also said that pending Indo-Naga political solution, all Core Committees or Special/Highpowered team must be abolished.

"Venturing into negotiated domain already agreed in principle between negotiating entities, is too dangerous," it warned.

Sources declined to divulge on what really transpired at the meeting with the Home Minister.

In May, even as oil companies were reportedly taking steps to 'restart oil exploration' in Nagaland after three decades, the NSCN-IM stated that unless an honourable political settlementbetween the Nagas and government of India is reached, no exploration of oil and natural gas in Naga territoriesin any form shall be allowed.

The Rio government's problems are 'not joining issues' with the militant groups. It has administrative and political compulsion as the state is reeling under immense financial crisis.

"We are part of the NDA and even BJP ministers are there in the government, yet the bitter truth isthere is financial crisis," a source said on the condition of anonymity.

"The financial crisis is a reality. Chief Minister Rio cannot runaway from this. Nagaland is saddled with a hugedebt-crisis of around Rs 16,000 crore; whereas the state’s own revenue remained at around Rs 650 crore," senior Congress leader Kewekhape Therie told IANS.

With 41.16 per cent of the total budget being spent on salaries and wages of government employees,

Rio in his Budget for 2023-24 also revealed his government’s plan to gradually “scale down” the number of government employees.

Often reports surface that many departments are unable pay salaries on time. In other words, Rio remains helpless and has to explore other avenues of revenue generation.Rio has also come under attack for not doing enough and not speaking much on the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur. This has become imperative and quite a serious issue as Manipur also houses a substantial number of Nagas in the hills.

"The NNPG believes Nagaland CM has a role to play. He must express and convey collective condemnationof all parents and children of Nagaland on horrific scenes in the daily news and social media. The peopleexpect from their Chief Minister a strong stand against violent communal forces," the influential organisation said

Rio must be vocal and partner secular voices in restoring peace and harmony in Manipur.

During his stay, Rio and his colleagues also met BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

The BJP central leadership is mulling replacing Temjen as the state president essentially to follow party's cherished 'one man, one post' formula. Even otherwise, Temjen's performance as state unit chief has been quiet lackluster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor