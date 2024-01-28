Amid political turmoil in Bihar, RJD 'not making much efforts' to stay in power

Patna, Jan 28 With Nitish Kumar's JD(U) expected to form the new government with the support of HAM(S) in Bihar, the RJD is not making much efforts to stay in power, sources said on Saturday.

Sources also said that RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary will resign from the post of Speaker during the budget session of the state Assembly starting from February 5.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Lalu Prasad on Saturday at Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, where it was decided that the RJD will not confront Nitish Kumar and the BJP at this point and Tejashwi Yadav will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

According to a party source who was present in the meeting, Lalu Prasad informed the Congress leadership about the development, asking them to keep a tab on their MLAs as they may be approached for horse trading.

Lalu Pasad also spoke to CPI(ML) National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The CPI(ML) has 12 MLAs in Bihar and Bhattacharya has assured Lalu Prasad that they are intact and loyal to the party and the Mahagathbandhan, the source said.

The CPI and CPI(M) have two MLAs each and they are with the Mahagathbandhan.

