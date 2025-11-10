Amid Pune land deal row, Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM Fadnavis over Mumbai cricket body polls

Mumbai, Nov 10 Amid raging controversy over the Pune land deal involving estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence.

Sources said that the meeting was with regard to the ensuing Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections slated for Wednesday.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted 15 minutes, after which Sharad Pawar left for his office at the YB Chavan Centre, near Mantralaya.

According to sources, during the meeting, Sharad Pawar and the Chief Minister may have discussed a range of issues, including the MCA elections.

Following the meeting, Pawar called the panel contesting the MCA election, and sources said that certain candidates will be asked to withdraw their nominations.

While Fadnavis has not deputed his panel, his support is likely to be crucial in the MCA elections.

Monday's meeting comes after Sharad Pawar on Saturday in his reaction over the Pune land deal row involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar-linked Amedea Enterprises LLP, said that Chief Minister Fadnavis has claimed it as a serious issue and therefore the inequiry be conducted in this case and the real picture should be presented before the people.

THE NCP-SP Chief said, "I cannot say anything about this. But Chief Minister has claimed it a serious issue and therefore the inequiry be conducted in this case and the real picture should be presented before the society."

"The state government has formed an inquiry committee on this. Therefore, we should see what issues come to light from the report of this committee," he added.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar defended his son, and blamed the sub-registrar who registered the sale deed.

The Deputy CM also said that facts will come to light through the probe ordered by Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The land was purchased by Amedea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar, holds 99 per cent stake.

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru for alleged irregularities in the registration process of the 44-acre Mahar Watan land, whose market value is reportedly more than Rs 1,800 crore.

Taru is also accused of waiving the Rs 21-crore stamp duty on the Rs 300-crore land deal.

The police have booked multiple people, including Parth Pawar's associate Digvijay Patil and Sheetal Tejwani, in connection with the alleged land scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor