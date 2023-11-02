Amid rising air pollution, all Delhi schools to stay closed for two days

New Delhi, Nov 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed for two days due to rising pollution levels.

“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” the Chief Minister wrote on X. Meanwhile, the doctors have also suggested that children and senior citizens should stay indoors until the air quality improves.

With hazy weather conditions and slow wind movement, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 346 on Thursday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, several stations recorded the AQI in the severe category.

