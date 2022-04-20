Amid rising covid cases, people not coming forward to take booster dose

India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 2,067 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. As many as 1,547 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,13,248. The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent. However, the death toll climbed to 522006 with 40 fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged States, Union Territories to continue monitoring the spread of infection.

According to exclusive information from the Union Ministry of Health, despite the increasing number of covid cases, people are still not coming forward to take the third booster dose.



