Amid rising heatwave TMC MLA Vimalendu distributes blankets among poor

The India Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert to parts of India, including West Bengal. Amidst all of this, TMC MLA Vimalendu Singh Roy has been distributing blankets among the poor. Soon the video went viral, and Roy claimed that he was distributing clothes among the poor on the eve of Eid.

Twitter users were aghast seeing the TMC leader distributing blankets amid this scorching heat. The ongoing heatwave has been a huge topic of discussion in the country. Thirteen people died from heatstroke at a Maharashtra government award function in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, making it one of the highest death tolls from a single heatwave-related event in the country's history. The IMD has predicted few days of rain which is likely to bring about some respite to many who have suffering from much heat the past few days.