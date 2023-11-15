Amid rising pollution levels, summit in Manila to promote clean air across Asia

New Delhi, Nov 15 With effects of air pollution felt hard in Asia, especially in India, the 11th Better Air Quality (BAQ) conference, taking place this week at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila, will set the stage for dynamic discussions and collaboration to promote clean air across Asia.

Organised by Clean Air Asia, along with the ADB, and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, BAQ 2023 is themed 'Ambition to Action: Clean air for health and the climate'.

The conference from November 15 to 17 is the platform for governments, organisations, and experts to come together to address the critical issues of air pollution and climate change.

Also Thailand highlighting the urgent need for the entire region to commit to policies combating air pollution and climate change, BAQ 2023 serves as a pivotal platform for strengthening the ability of cities, countries, civil society organisations, industry, and academia.

It will help identify solutions for clean air, including policies, technologies, financing, governance, and partnerships to attain co-benefits for health and a safe climate in Asia.

“Over the past decade, the Better Air Quality conference has developed into a key platform for regional air pollution solutions with potential global impact. The solutions we will explore this week can shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all of us. I am confident that the discussions over the coming days will play a key role in driving progress,” said Bindu Lohani, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Clean Air Asia.

“The theme of the BAQ conference underscores our unwavering commitment to translating aspirations and solutions into tangible actions. The theme acknowledges that intentions are no longer sufficient; the time has come to roll up our sleeves and make a genuine impact,” said Bjarne Pedersen, Executive Director, Clean Air Asia.

The key objectives of the BAQ 2023 conference are to: Share knowledge and engage in dialogue on the latest science, solutions, and financing models needed for transformative shift; provide a platform for interaction that focuses on the practical aspects of the required transitions in energy generation, industry, transportation, agriculture, waste management, and urban development; and advance key global and regional initiatives such as CCAC’s Clean Air Flagship Program, UNESCAP-led Regional Action Programme on Air Pollution, and the Global Methane Pledge.

