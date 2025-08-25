Amid row, K'taka govt extends traditional invite to Banu Mushtaq for Dussehra inauguration

Hassan (Karnataka), Aug 25 Amid the row, the Congress-led Karnataka government on Monday extended an invitation to Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the historical Dussehra festival. Government representatives visited the residence of Banu Mushtaq in Hassan city, handed over the bagina, and tied a sacred thread on her hand as part of the tradition.

The government accorded a traditional welcome to her by presenting a “bagina” (a customary gift symbolising blessings and prosperity, usually given by a mother to her married daughter, containing bangles, flowers, saree, turmeric, and vermillion).

Speaking to the media, Banu Mushtaq said, “The invitation to inaugurate Dussehra is a matter of joy.”

Commenting on the controversy, she added: “It can be seen in different dimensions. I respect your feelings as you see Goddess Chamundeshwari as mother. Many call it ‘Nada Habba,’ the festival of the land. I also respect this. With love and respect, the terms ‘Nada Habba’ and ‘mother Chamundeshwari’ are used. This is part of our culture, and I respect it.”

“This is a festival that I deeply respect and in which I participate with love. I had often gone with my parents to watch the Jamboo Savari during Dussehra in Mysuru. Now, I have received the invitation to inaugurate Dussehra, and I am happy,” she stated.

Meanwhile, former minister and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, welcomed the choice of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival.

“Banu Mushtaq hails from our Hassan district. She is an activist, and it is a matter of joy that she is inaugurating Dussehra. Let political parties differ, but let us not be divided on religious lines in this regard,” Revanna said.

“We are all one. In society, Hindus and Muslims are one. We are all Indians, and together we must save the country. Stop politicising this issue. Her choice should not be opposed,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje has stirred controversy by appealing to Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq to stay away from inaugurating the historic Dussehra festivities.

Shobha Karandlaje objected to the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra. She said, “One who does not believe in the Hindu religion and does not follow the custom of idol worship—what will they do by attending the Dussehra inauguration?”

“The Congress government is hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Author Banu Mushtaq should not go to Chamundi Hills. I assume she will not offer floral tributes to the goddess. I request her to stay away from the programme,” Shobha Karandlaje stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor