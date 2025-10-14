Amid row surrounding Haryana IPS officer suicide case, probe officer too ends life

Chandigarh, Oct 14 Amid the controversy surrounding Haryana Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y. Puran Kumar's suicide case in Chandigarh last week, an investigation officer on Tuesday also ended his life by leaving a three-page suicide note and a video.

The investigation officer Sandeep Lathar committed the crime by shooting himself dead with his service revolver in Rohtak.

His suicide note revealed that ADGP Puran Kumar was corrupt.

Lathar, who was investigating corruption charges against the ADGP, also recorded a video message along with the three-page suicide note.

Hours after state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave amid the controversy surrounding IPS officer Kumar's suicide, Om Parkash Singh was given additional charge of the Director General of Police.

The government had sent state DGP Kapur on leave amid the demand of Kumar's family for action against him and other officers for harassing him (Puran Kumar).

The Chandigarh Police have registered a first information report (FIR) after taking cognisance of a "final note" left behind by IPS officer Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7.

The FIR came hours after Puran Kumar's wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar sought Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention to ensure the registration of an FIR and suspension and arrest of those named in the "final note" by her husband.

Puran Kumar's wife is yet to give consent for the autopsy of her husband's body, saying "powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case".

Eight days after the suicide, the body of Puran Kumar is lying in a mortuary. Stalemate continues between Puran Kumar's wife and the state government over the demand for the arrest of DGP Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Describing it as a tragedy and sensitive matter, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil commitments to the family and act against the officers "responsible" for caste-based discrimination with IPS officer Kumar.

After meeting the family of Puran Kumar here, Congress MP Gandhi said, "It is a tragedy. He was an IPS officer. Haryana CM assured the family that justice would be done, but three days have passed with no action.

"Y. Puran Kumar has two daughters who have lost their father and are under immense pressure. It sends a wrong message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful or intelligent you are, you can be suppressed," he said.

"My message as LoP (Leader of Opposition) to the PM and Haryana CM is to fulfil the commitment given to the daughters, allow the funeral, end this drama, and act against the officers exerting pressure on the family," Gandhi added.

