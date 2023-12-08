Amid suspense on new CMs, Scindia meets Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 8 Amid suspense over naming new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met BJP President JP Nadda on Friday.

At the same time, Riti Pathak, who resigned from the Lok Sabha membership after winning the Assembly election from Sidhi seat of Madhya Pradesh, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday announced the names of central observers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to pick new chief ministers in those states. If sources are to be believed, the legislative party meeting to select chief ministers in these three states may be held on Saturday.

Scindia is in the race to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and if the party decides to replace incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, then Scindia will be considered as the frontrunner among the list of contenders.

The party has appointed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde as central observers for Rajasthan.

For Madhya Pradesh, BJP has nominated Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman and National Secretary Asha Lakra, as central observers.

For Chhattisgarh, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda along with Union Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been made central observers by the party.

