Amid suspense over CM face, around 50 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Dec 4 Amid suspense over Chief Minster's face in Rajasthan, back-to-back meetings in Jaipur and Delhi are fuelling different speculations.

While rounds of meetings are going in Delhi to pick the CM, the BJP leaders, who are in the race for the CM post, have maintained strategic silence after the victory.

According to sources, state president CP Joshi and state in-charge Arun Singh have reached Delhi. They will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda.

As senior BJP leaders and MPs reached Delhi, around 50 MLAs visited former CM Vasundhara Raje’s residence on Monday. These include MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Babu Singh Rathore, Premchand Bairwa, Govind Ranipuria, Lalit Meena, Kanwarlal Meena, Radheshyam Bairwa, Kalulal Meena, KK Vishnoi, Suresh Rawat and Bhagchand Takra.

BJP MLA from Nasirabad, Ramswaroop Lamba, after meeting Vasundhara Raje, said, "BJP has returned to Rajasthan only because of the work done by PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje. Raje has the support of 115 winning MLAs." MLA Vijay Singh Choudhary said, "The people of Rajasthan want Raje to become the Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile, Raje's office team confirmed IANS that these MLAs came to her only to give a courtesy call.

While many of them visited her, many of these were on their way, Raje's office team added.

