Amid suspension of Registrar, Kerala University calls special syndicate meeting on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram, July 5 After 16 pro-CPI-M syndicate members of the Kerala University gave in writing the need to call a special syndicate meeting, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor Cisa Thomas gave the nod to convene it on Sunday. The Kerala University syndicate consists of 24 members.

The special syndicate meeting has been called a few days after the Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel suspended the Registrar Dr K.S. Anil Kumar for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme, which was attended by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.

Incidentally, Kunnummel, after that episode, went on an official trip outside the country and handed over charge to Thomas who is currently the vice-chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences.

Kumar had approached the High Court seeking an interim stay on the suspension which he said was not in tune with the rules.

Incidentally, this fresh development comes at a time when the Kerala High Court on Friday asked Kumar, how 'Bharat Mata' can be a religious symbol and how putting up a portrait of the same can be a law and order problem.

But the court declined the interim plea to stay his suspension and further asked: "How 'Bharat Mata' was a religious symbol? What was the provocative photograph and on putting it up on display, what law and order problem was going to occur in Kerala?"

State Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the Kerala University had strongly condemned the action of the VC and pointed out that he acted against the norms of the University rules.

R.S. Sasikumar an expert in University-related affairs, told IANS that with the matter now sub-judice the special syndicate cannot come to any decision and moreover the final orders of the High Court expected on Monday. All will have to wait for that.

