Amid uproar, larger SC bench to again hear stray dogs case today

New Delhi, Aug 14 A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the suo motu case titled 'In Re: City hounded by strays, kids pay price,' amid an ongoing debate over the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Animal activists, celebrities, and some political figures have voiced their objections to the order, highlighting that Delhi and other NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram lack the necessary infrastructure for carrying out the mass relocation within such a limited time.

Additionally, many argued that displacing the dogs from their territories would simply create space for new arrivals, emphasising that the solution lies in the proper implementation of the ABC Rules.

According to the causelist on the apex court's website, the Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria will take up the matter.

Earlier this week, in the same case, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan had directed all municipal bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture stray dogs and move them to designated shelters.

Expressing grave concern over public safety and the rising incidence of rabies, the Pardiwala-led Bench termed the situation "grim" and stressed that urgent measures were needed to protect children, women, and the elderly.

Directing the NDMC, MCD, and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to make streets completely free of strays, the court issued a stern warning that any group or organisation obstructing the removal of these animals would face strict legal consequences.

The order triggered strong reactions, with animal lovers across the country taking to social media to criticise the decision and voice concern for the welfare of stray dogs.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarked that the Supreme Court would "look into" the issue after a lawyer mentioned a plea seeking sterilisation and vaccination of community dogs in Delhi.

The lawyer also cited a 2024 order by a Bench led by Justice J.K. Maheshwari, which prohibited the killing of stray animals and underscored compassion towards all living beings as a constitutional value.

"But the other judge Bench has already passed orders. I will look into this," CJI Gavai told the lawyer.

