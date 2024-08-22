Amid uproar over RG Kar horror, Mamata writes to PM Modi seeking stringent anti-rape law

Kolkata, Aug 22 Amid the nationwide uproar over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking exemplary punishment against those involved in such dastardly crimes.

Confirming the development, Chief Advisor to Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandopadhyay, read out contents of the letter before mediapersons, which said the Chief Minister has suggested the setting up of special fast-track courts for speedy trials in such cases.

"I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases, rapes with murder are committed.

"According to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occurring daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure," read the letter which was also uploaded on the official X handle of the Chief Minister.

"Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trial in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation. To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," Banerjee wrote.

The letter came days after the bruised body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College on the morning of August 9. The state authorities have drawn flak for the subsequent handling of the case, triggering massive protests and strikes by doctors and citizens across the country.

The Supreme Court, which took suo moto cognisance of the case, has set up a National Task Force to recommend steps to improve the working conditions for healthcare professional for ensuring their safety.

Earlier on Thursday, Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee gave a call to all the state governments to put pressure on the Centre to formulate a comprehensive anti-rape law to ensure speedy trial and justice.

He also claimed that the country needs stricter laws that mandate completion of trial and conviction within 50 days, followed by severe punishment and "not just empty promises".

