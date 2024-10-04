Amid uproar over 'toilet tax', CM Sukhu says there is no such thing in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 4 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday denied reports of imposition of Rs 25 toilet tax in the state and termed it "baseless".

"We are charging Rs 1,00 per family for water connection and it is also not compulsory. There is no such thing as toilet tax," CM Sukhu told media persons.

This comes after an uproar over reports of the Himachal government imposing a Rs 25 tax per toilet in the houses of those residing in urban areas.

According to reports, the Sukhu government also issued a notification on Thursday for charging water and sewerage bills from the residents. Out of Rs 100 water charge, the 'toilet tax' will be 25 per cent per residence.

The move has drawn ire from the BJP, with even Union Ministers lambasting the Congress government in the state for imposing taxes on basic amenities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the charge in slamming the Sukhu government and said, "unbelievable if true".

"Unbelievable, if true! Whilst PM Modi ji, builds Swachhata as a people's movement, here is Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn't provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country," she posted on X.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya termed the move as "bizarre" and sarcastically said: "This is what a crap government does."

The Himachal Pradesh CM also told media persons that a Rs 100 charge was applicable per family, however, it was not mandatory.

"Even big hotel chains have been brought under the purview of this new tax. Those questioning the move must understand the economics first," said CM Sukhu.

He also trained guns on the previous BJP regime and accused it of "emptying" the government's coffers by offering "free revadis" of Rs 5,000 crore.

He also urged the BJP to desist from "politicising" the issue.

