Amit Malviya accuses Mamata of inviting foreign intervention in country's internal issues

Kolkata, July 26 BJP’s Information Technology cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Saturday, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inviting foreign intervention in India’s internal matters.

Malviya's allegations on this count, which he spelt out through two social media statements, came amid two development earlier in the day— first a statement issued by Mamata Banerjee referring to the findings by New York-based multi-country NGO, Human Rights Watch (HRW) authenticating her point on alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states and the second being Indian NGO, Association for Democratic Rights (ADR) moving the Supreme Court expressing doubts over the proposed special intensive review (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In his first statement that he posted on the wall of his official X handle, Malviya claimed that Mamata Banerjee was echoing the exact narrative pushed by organisations like HRW, a body heavily funded by George Soros, notorious for its anti-India bias.

In that statement, Malviya also claimed that the opposition to SIR by ECI by opposition parties like Trinamool Congress was also echoing narratives by certain foreign bodies.

“The Special Intensive Revision (S.I.R.) is a constitutional exercise aimed at ensuring a clean, transparent, and accurate voter list. No foreign-funded NGO or politically motivated lobby will dictate how India protects its democracy. Once again, Mamata Banerjee appears to be stoking unrest, just as she did during the CAA protests, all for narrow political gains. India belongs to Indians, not to the puppets of foreign lobbies,” Malviya’s first statement read.

In his second statement, the development of ADR, moving the Supreme Court expressing doubts over the SIR, had a common thread with Mamata Banerjee’s reference to the HRW report authenticating her point on alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

“What’s the common thread? ADR has received massive funding from the Omidyar Network and Ford Foundation, both known for financing political influence operations across developing democracies. Omidyar has co-funded several institutions alongside Soros’s Open Society Foundation. Make no mistake — this is not dissent, this is subversion,” Malviya’s second statement read.

Claiming that India is under siege, Malviya further claimed that foreign-funded fronts were being weaponized by the opposition to erode public trust in democratic institutions and sabotage the will of the people.

“This is not just politics. This is a well-orchestrated foreign interference campaign to destabilise Bharat from within,” Malviya added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor